Sheriff: Teen dies after shooting inside Franklin County courtroom

A 16-year-old died from his injuries after being shot inside the Franklin County courthouse early Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting, which was reported at a Franklin County court building at 400 S Front St, involved 16-year-old Joseph Haynes in the courthouse on the 5th floor inside the juvenile courtroom.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, he was there for a hearing related to menacing with a firearm and a court-ordered monitoring device. Officials said he was shot in the abdomen during an altercation involving his family and a deputy where the deputy got knocked to the ground and "one shot was fired." Haynes was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died. The sheriff's office didn't specify if the gunshot was intentional or accidental.



Geraldine Haynes, the grandmother of the 16-year-old said the altercation started when the deputy and the teen's mother got into a argument. Haynes explained while the family was leaving toward the end of the hearing, the mother was ordered out of the courtroom and the deputy didn't give the mother enough time to gather her belongings.

The grandmother said that's when the 16-year-old got involved.

"Joey went over, grabbed him by his shoulders and the guy slung him around and slung Joey to the ground. And then he got on top of Joey ... and then Joey's hands were up in the air like that and the cop with his hand down by his side and the gun went off, he pulled the trigger on my grandson."

The deputy who fired the shot was taken to the hospital. No additional information was provided upon his status.

An update from the sheriff's office was expected Thursday.