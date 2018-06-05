Nurse charged with faking cancer for sympathy, money

Photo Tawni Fuller, charged with fraud, theft and forgery for faking cancer and taking coworkers' donations of cash, gift cards and sick time. (Courtesy: Viewer)

A former OSU nurse anesthetist is charged with fraud, theft and forgery for faking cancer and taking coworkers' donations of cash, gift cards and sick time. Tawni Fuller is charged in Delaware County. She's already admitted to the offenses to the state nursing board.

Fuller was indicted this week on the charges. The 33-year-old woman told the nursing board she blamed her actions on depression and got such a positive response from coworkers that she continued to lie about having lung cancer.

"What is the most heartbreaking is the damage she has done to victims of cancer," said Carol O'Brien, Delaware County Prosecutor.

The deception happened in 2016. Fuller resigned in lieu of being terminated from OSU's Wexner Medical Center. The nursing board allowed her to keep her license, but if she's convicted of felony charges, she could lose that license.



