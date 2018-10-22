Former D.C. math teacher admits to sexually abusing middle school girls

by The Associated Press

Photo: Fbot / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN Online

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who admitted to sexually abusing seventh- and eighth-grade girls while working as a charter-school math teacher in the nation's capital has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison.

News outlets report 33-year-old Robert Leach, of Maryland, told the court Friday that God has since changed his life.

Prosecutors say Leach groomed and abused the children between 2010 and 2013 until he was caught by a parent and fled the country.

Prosecutors say he used promises of love to get one girl to destroy evidence and mislead investigators. Leach later taught in the United Arab Emirates, got married and had a child. He was caught in 2015 in the United Kingdom and extradited to the U.S., where he pleaded guilty in June to child sexual abuse.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Caravan of migrants grows ahead of push to US border

Caravan of migrants grows ahead of push to US border
2
 

Estranged husband leads police to the body eight years after wife's disappearance

Estranged husband leads police to the body eight years after wife's disappearance
3
 

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Jr. attends campaign rally in Indiana

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Jr. attends campaign rally in Indiana
4
 

Opinion: Republican policies are making our economy the most competitive in the world

Opinion: Republican policies are making our economy the most competitive in the world
5
 

Chicago police say man ordered shots that killed 2-year-old

Chicago police say man ordered shots that killed 2-year-old

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WSYX

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Caravan of migrants grows ahead of push to US border

Caravan of migrants grows ahead of push to US border
2

Estranged husband leads police to the body eight years after wife's disappearance

Estranged husband leads police to the body eight years after wife's disappearance
3

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Jr. attends campaign rally in Indiana

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Jr. attends campaign rally in Indiana
4

Opinion: Republican policies are making our economy the most competitive in the world

Opinion: Republican policies are making our economy the most competitive in the world
5

Chicago police say man ordered shots that killed 2-year-old

Chicago police say man ordered shots that killed 2-year-old
6

WATCH LIVE: President Obama speaks at #RiseNVote rally in Las Vegas

WATCH LIVE: President Obama speaks at #RiseNVote rally in Las Vegas
7

RECALL: Jenny Craig recalls chicken wraps due to listeria and salmonella risk

RECALL: Jenny Craig recalls chicken wraps due to listeria and salmonella risk
8

Pizza deliveryman arrested at military base jailed again

Pizza deliveryman arrested at military base jailed again
9

10 days after hurricane, football offers a welcome escape

10 days after hurricane, football offers a welcome escape
10

Small business employees may soon have access to 401ks

Small business employees may soon have access to 401ks